SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVYY) — Forest Glen Middle School in Suffolk experienced a partial power outage on Monday morning, with wires down in the school’s parking lot.

Suffolk Public Schools says buses were not able to access the entrance of the school so students and staff were taken to Lakeland High School.

Around 9:30 a.m., a district spokesperson said power had been fully restored and students were being taken back to Forest Glen.

It’s still unclear how the wires were knocked down at this time.

The district says bus runs were affected, with up to a 30-40 minute delay with double runs.

Buses to these schools were expected to be affected:

Booker T. Washington Elementary

Elephant’s Fork Elementary

Forest Glen Middle

Hillpoint Elementary

Kilby Shores Elementary

King’s Fork High

King’s Fork Middle

Lakeland High

Oakland Elementary

Southwestern Elementary