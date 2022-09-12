SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVYY) — Forest Glen Middle School in Suffolk experienced a partial power outage on Monday morning, with wires down in the school’s parking lot.
Suffolk Public Schools says buses were not able to access the entrance of the school so students and staff were taken to Lakeland High School.
Around 9:30 a.m., a district spokesperson said power had been fully restored and students were being taken back to Forest Glen.
It’s still unclear how the wires were knocked down at this time.
The district says bus runs were affected, with up to a 30-40 minute delay with double runs.
Buses to these schools were expected to be affected:
Booker T. Washington Elementary
Elephant’s Fork Elementary
Forest Glen Middle
Hillpoint Elementary
Kilby Shores Elementary
King’s Fork High
King’s Fork Middle
Lakeland High
Oakland Elementary
Southwestern Elementary