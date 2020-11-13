Part of Copeland Road in Suffolk is washed out; will be closed for about a week

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Part of Copeland Road in Suffolk that was washed out during heavy rains Thursday will be closed for about a week, the city announced Friday.

Officials released an image of the impacted section, in the 1900 block, that shows the buckled road.

According to Suffolk Public Works, Copeland Road will be closed to traffic between Whaleyville Boulevard and North Liberty Spring Road while they make repairs.

They have to wait for the swamp upstream from the road to drain some before they can start the work, they said.

Barricades are in place.

