Overturned tractor-trailer one WB lane on Route 58 at Pruden Blvd in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An overturned tractor-trailer closed the roadways on Route 58 in Suffolk Wednesday afternoon.

Members of both Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police responded to the crash on the westbound lanes of Route 58 at Pruden Boulevard around 12:43 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the driver of the tractor-trailer had minor injuries and was assessed and released at the scene.

The roadways surrounding the crash will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. The crash is still under investigation.

Route 58 crash, Feb. 16, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

