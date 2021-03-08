Overturned tractor-trailer closes entrance and exit to Southwest Suffolk Bypass, injures nearby motorists

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An overturned tractor-trailer has closed both the exit and entrance to the Southwest Suffolk Bypass and also injured nearby motorists early afternoon Monday.

According to emergency personnel, the call for the crash came in just after 11:50 a.m. Monday regarding the tractor-trailer who at the time of the call was reportedly already on its roof.

The crash closed the exit to the Southwest Suffolk Bypass to 58 West, as well as the entrance to the Southwest Suffolk Bypass to 58 Westbound.

Officials say the tractor-trailer was also carrying “huge rolls of rubberized, non-hazardous materials” which struck and damaged a nearby SUV and another vehicle.

First responders are currently providing medical assessment and treatment to one of the vehicles involved carrying two adults and a child. Officials say those passengers sustained minor injuries.

The truck driver is also currently being evaluated for possible injuries.

Officials say the roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours until the tractor-trailer is turned upright and the other vehicles involved are removed.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.