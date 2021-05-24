Overturned tractor trailer blocks portion of Godwin Boulevard in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to an overturned tractor trailer early Monday morning.

Emergency communications was notified around 1:42 a.m. for the accident in the 4100 block of Godwin Boulevard.

The tractor trailer was carrying live stock at the time of the accident. The driver received treatment for minor injuries on scene.

This portion of the roadway will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as operations continue.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.