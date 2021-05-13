Overnight water main repair starting Thursday night on Main Street in Suffolk

A vehicle is diverted as a road is closed due to flooding on the outskirts of Port Stephens, 200 kilometers (120 miles) north of Sydney, Australia, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Residents across the state of New South Wales have been warned to prepare for possible evacuations, as NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state’s flood crisis would continue for several more days. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A contractor, on behalf of the Department of Public Utilities, will begin an overnight water main repair near 515 North Main Street in Suffolk. The sidewalk in front of Rite Aid will be closed during that time.

The work will begin May 13 and run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. between West/East Constance Road and Western Avenue. Southbound traffic will be detoured around the work zone to West Constance Road, to North Broad Street, to Prentis Street, or, alternatively, to East Constance Road, to East Pinner Street, to Finney Avenue.

The left westbound turn lane on East Constance (turning onto southbound North Main Street) will be closed; however, the two remaining westbound lanes will remain open for thru traffic.

Eastbound traffic on West Constance Road will be prevented from turning right onto southbound North Main Street.

Officials expect there may be a disruption of water service between 12:00 a.m. May 14 through 5:00 a.m. May 14.