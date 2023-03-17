SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say over 50 firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in Suffolk overnight.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue Fire, crews responded to the commercial structure fire around 2:40 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Progress Road for a water flow alarm.

When they got to the scene, crews worked to suppress the fire inside the 250,000-square-foot building. The fire was limited to a processing area in the interior that extended to the roof.

Over 50 firefighters are on the scene and Chesapeake Ladder 10 is operational as well. The fire was placed under control at 04:47 a.m. The cause is still under investigation.