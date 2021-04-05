Outdoor tea tasting, spring plant sale event to be held at Suffolk Visitor Center Pavilion

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at Suffolk Tourism announced a tea tasting and spring plant sale event at the Suffolk Visitor Center Pavilion later this month.



The event is in honor of Historic Garden Week in Virginia. It is scheduled for 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

The Suffolk Visitor Center Pavilion is located at 524 North Main Street in Downtown Suffolk. Admission is free and open to the public. A variety of items will be available for purchase such as hot tea, an assortment of sweet treats, and a delicious mix of finger foods by Stillwater Tea House.



Decorative yard, and vegetable plants will be sold by 5&2 Farms, Fable Flower Farm, and B&H Produce. There will also be live music by harpist Gavin Harper throughout the event.



Event coordinators say multiple hand sanitizing stations will be located in the Pavilion, and face coverings are strongly encouraged.