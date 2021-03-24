‘Our family, protecting yours’: Suffolk paramedics give in-home vaccinations for Meals on Wheels clients

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three organizations teamed up to provide one of Suffolk’s most vulnerable populations with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue, Suffolk Meals on Wheels, and Bayview Physicians Group partnered to vaccinate 23 seniors from the Meals on Wheels list.

Suffolk paramedics visited the seniors in their homes and give them the vaccine provided by the Bayview Physicians Group.

Crews say they’re planning to be back out at the home’s in two weeks to provide the second dose.

“This was an extremely heartwarming experience,” says Deputy Chief Brian Spicer, Suffolk Fire & Rescue Technical Services. “Honestly, I don’t know who benefitted more, as our staff was overwhelmed with the gratitude expressed by these seniors.”

