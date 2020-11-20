One injury reported at fire on Birch Lane in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire and Rescue reports one person was injured when a fire broke out in a detached shed at a home on Birch Lane Friday morning.

According to fire dispatch, they received the call at 6:45 a.m. about the working fire and crews arrived seven minutes later.

Firefighters arrived to find a fully involved fire in the structure. The fire also caused some heat damage to the siding on the nearby home.

The one reported injury was minor, fire officials said. A neighbor was injured when she tried to alert the residents about the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine what caused the fire.