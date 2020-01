SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured.

Emergency communications said they received a call just before 1 a.m. for a shooting at Culloden Street and Johnson Avenue.

Police say one victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No other details are available at this time. If you have any information on this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

