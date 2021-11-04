One dog, eight puppies die in Suffolk structure fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One dog and eight puppies died Thursday morning in a structure fire, Suffolk officials say.

The fire began shortly before 10 a.m. in the 6100 block of Old Myrtle Road off of Route 460/Pruden Boulevard. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found two shed-type structures on fire.

Neighbors, who happened to be off-duty firefighters, worked to save twenty dogs in a gated kennel before firefighters arrived. However, one dog and eight puppies could not be rescued and died in the fire.

According to city officials, the unidentified property owner does have a current kennel license.

Suffolk Animal Control also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.