One displaced following apartment fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person has been displaced following a fire at an apartment building in Suffolk Thursday.

Officials say emergency communications received a call reporting the fire around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Nansemond Parkway.

Units arrived on scene and found a two-story apartment building with some smoke in a downstairs apartment. Inside the apartment, firefighters found a small fire in the kitchen area.

The fire was contained to that area.

Ten occupants were evacuated during the incident, but there were no injuries. Only one person was displaced.

The fire marshal’s office will handle the investigation into the fire.

