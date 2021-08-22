One displaced after lighting strikes house in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person has been displaced after a house was struck by lightning on Sunday evening in Suffolk.

Fire officials said they were called to a one-story residence in the 100 block of Springfield Terrace around 6:42 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported finding light smoke coming from the roof of the house.







Crews say the house had been struck by lightning causing thermal and structural damage to the roofline on a dormer, however, they did not find an active fire in the house. Electricity was disconnected after officials determined that the strike damaged the electrical wiring in the attic.

One person was home at the time of the incident, however, they were able to safely exit. They have been displaced.