SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and another injured late Sunday night.

Emergency communications was notified around 10:14 p.m. for a report of an attempted robbery in the 6300 block of Townsend Place.

Officials say the person that called in the attempted robbery was in his vehicle when two unknown individuals wearing masks, walked up to his vehicle and displayed firearms. The caller fled the sccene.

Additional calls about shots fired in the area were taken by the emergency communications.

Upon arrival at Townsend Place, officers located a vehicle that had bullet holes, which was located in the 6500 block of Hampton Roads Parkway. An adult male and female were located with gunshot wounds.

The adult female was pronounced deceased on scene, and the adult male was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No additional details were provided, and there is no word if other victims were harmed.

