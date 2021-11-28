One dead, one critically injured following shooting in Suffolk

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are investigating a double shooting near downtown Suffolk.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

According to police, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 1100 block of Cogic Square. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two victims.

One person died from their injuries at the scene, the other victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.

No information has been released regarding the age or identity of the victims, as well as the cause of the shooting.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10