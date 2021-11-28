One dead, one critically injured following shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are investigating a double shooting near downtown Suffolk.

According to police, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 1100 block of Cogic Square. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two victims.

One person died from their injuries at the scene, the other victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.

No information has been released regarding the age or identity of the victims, as well as the cause of the shooting.