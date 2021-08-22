One dead following fatal motorcycle crash, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local authorities have confirmed a fatality after they responded to a two-vehicle accident, including a motorcycle, in Suffolk.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. on Bridge Road near I-664.

According to Suffolk Police, the crash involved a motorcycle and SUV. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has yet to be released.

The southbound lanes of Bridge Road are expected to remain closed for an extended period of time. Officials have detours in place, but say northbound traffic is still flowing.

