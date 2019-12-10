One dead after vehicle accident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred at Route 58 westbound at the intersection of the Franklin Bypass and South Quay Road early Tuesday.

Emergency communications received the call just after 12:40 a.m. for an accident involving one vehicle.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle left the roadway, and then hit a street sign and several trees. The driver, who was also the only occupant, was pronounced deceased on scene.

One lane is currently closed in that area, but there will be complete lane closures for an extended period of time while crews continue to investigate the accident.

Detour signs will be posted by Suffolk Public Works.

