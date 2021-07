SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Sunday night, police responded to reports of a shooting in Suffolk

According to authorities, a child was shot in the 100 block of South 5th Street. Police were called to the scene just after 9:20 p.m.

The child was grazed by a stray bullet that reportedly fell from the sky while he was outside with his family. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.