One arrested, two wanted in connection to double shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk have made one arrested and are looking for two other suspects in connection to a shooting that happened on November 28.

According to police, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. on November 28 in the 1100 block of Cogic Square. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two victims.

21-year-old Portsmouth resident Jason Javon Lewis died from his injuries. The second victim, identified as 24-year-old Suffolk resident Kareem Jamal Hunter, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police now tell 10 On Your Side that 24-year-old Kareem Jamal Hunter was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, shooting from a vehicle, shooting across the road, discharge firearm 1000 ft. of school, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting with intent to maim and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Hunter is currently being held in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Police are also asking for the public’s help in locating 21-year-olds Dennis Whitehead and Latrawn Armstrong.

They both face charges of first-degree murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, discharge firearm 1000 ft. of school, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting with intent to maim, and use of firearm committing a felony.

Both men are residents of Suffolk and are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Whitehead is known to drive a black Nissan Sedan. Armstrong is possibly living in the 100 block of Wake Forest Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

