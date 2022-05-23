SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An olive oil production facility is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for its grand opening in Suffolk.

Spain’s very own Acesur, is celebrating its grand opening Wednesday, May 25, at 11:30 a.m., at 1010 Obici Industrial Boulevard. Suffolk Mayor Michael Duman will be attending the event.



The facility has been operational since 2019, but due to the pandemic, they were not able to officially celebrate.

The Suffolk facility handles the company’s bulk oil imports from Spain, Portugal, Tunisia, and Greece. Since 1840, Acesur has been producing, packaging, and marketing olive oil, exporting to more than 100 countries worldwide.

