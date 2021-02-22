Ohio man arrested in Suffolk, accused of ‘disseminating victim’s nude photos, video’

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Ohio has been arrested after being accused of circulating nude photos of a woman in Suffolk.

Police say 24-year-old Danny Jeanbennie Jeffery, from New Richmond, Ohio, was arrested on February 19.

The arrested came following a complaint from a woman who claimed that Jeffery allegedly “disseminated nude photos and video” of her without her consent.

No further information has been released.

