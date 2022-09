SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk school officials say there were no injuries reported in a crash involving a school bus Monday morning.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Kenyon Road, at the entrance to Lakeland High School.

A school spokesperson confirmed to WAVY that a driver ran a stop sign and hit bus 491. There were 38 students on the bus.

Police, EMS and the fire department responded to the scene, but there were no injuries reported.

WAVY has reached out to police about potential charges.