Northam to make Amazon economic development announcement on Tuesday in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Big news with e-commerce giant Amazon is expected to be announced Tuesday morning.

Governor Ralph Northam will make an “important economic development announcement for Hampton Roads with Amazon,” according to his public schedule. Northam will be at the ODU Tri-Cities Center in Suffolk at 9:30 am.

Back in December, WAVY reported that Amazon purchased a little more than 87 acres for $4.5 million on Northgate Commerce Parkway in Suffolk.

However, the company and city did not say why the land was purchased.

In 2017, Seattle-based Amazon announced its second headquarters would be coming to Northern Virginia.

WAVY’s working to find out if the land purchased and today’s announcement are connected.

