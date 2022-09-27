SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s a day our nation will never forget: September 11, 2001. And on Tuesday, a very important piece of that history made its way into Hampton Roads.

Local first responders escorted a beam from Henrico County to Suffolk Tuesday morning. It was part of the 92nd floor of the North tower of the World Trade Center. The beam was lent to Suffolk by the Freedom Flag Foundation.



It will be part of a display at the Suffolk Peanut Festival. It’s one way the city is honoring our nation’s heroes who served on 9/11 — and those who lost their lives in the tragedy.



The Suffolk Peanut Festival will also host the “Tunnel to Towers” mobile exhibit. The traveling 9/11 museum features world trade center steel and aluminum, radio transmissions from first responders, and other items found in the rubble.