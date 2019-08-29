North Carolina man dies weeks after crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a North Carolina man injured a crash earlier this month in Suffolk has died.

City officials said in a news release the crash happened Aug. 4 on U.S. 58 at the Franklin Bypass near Route 189.

Officials said 67-year-old Vernon Freeman, of Tarboro, was driving a 2002 Toyota Highlander when he drove off the road and crashed into trees.

Fire and rescue personnel treated Freeman on scene before medics transported him to an area hospital. Freeman died from his injuries on Wednesday, Aug. 28, officials said.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.