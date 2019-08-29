North Carolina man dies weeks after crash in Suffolk

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a North Carolina man injured a crash earlier this month in Suffolk has died.

City officials said in a news release the crash happened Aug. 4 on U.S. 58 at the Franklin Bypass near Route 189.

Officials said 67-year-old Vernon Freeman, of Tarboro, was driving a 2002 Toyota Highlander when he drove off the road and crashed into trees.

Fire and rescue personnel treated Freeman on scene before medics transported him to an area hospital. Freeman died from his injuries on Wednesday, Aug. 28, officials said.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories