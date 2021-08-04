Norfolk man accused of rape, arrested in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 32-year-old man in Suffolk was arrested Monday accused of rape among other charges.

According to Suffolk Police, officers were sent to Sentara Obici Hospital on July 6 regarding an alleged rape incident involving the accused suspect, identified as 32-year-old Norfolk resident Josue Omar Fernandez-Lopez, and an adult female known to him.

Police arrested Fernandez-Lopez on Monday, August 2, on charges of rape by force, and threat/intimidation.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.