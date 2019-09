Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene of a commercial structure fire earlier this evening.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a 2200 block of E. Washington Street for a fire around 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Officials say firefighters contained the fire at 8:22 p.m.

There were no injuries and one was displaced as a result.

Following an investigation, the fire department says the cause was due to accidental cooking.