No injuries reported in Suffolk house fire; 4 people displaced

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No one was injured after a fire broke out Friday morning at a multi-family home in the Olde Town area of Suffolk, firefighters say.

The fire in the 300 block of Central Avenue started around 6:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived minutes later and saw heavy smoke coming from the home. All of its occupants had evacuated before crews arrived.

Firefighters say the first floor sustained heavy damage, with some extension to the second floor, and the fire was marked under control at 7:09 a.m.

Crews were still at the scene as of 7:50 a.m. and the roadway between Central Avenue and Pinner Street was closed. The 4 people who were displaced are being helped by the Red Cross.