No injuries reported in fire at furniture distribution center in Suffolk

Firefighters respond after a fire at Friant & Associates in Suffolk on October 20, 2020.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk firefighters responded to a fire at the Friant & Associates furniture distribution center on Tuesday morning.

They got the call at 5:11 a.m. and arrived at the business in the 1000 block of Centerpoint Drive at 5:24 a.m., fire officials said in a press release.

Heavy smoke was coming from the building, but no one was inside and no injuries were reported. As of 6:45 a.m. the fire was out and crews were still at the scene ventiatling the building.

On the scene of commercial structural fire in the 1000 Blk Centerpoint Dr. Large commercial distribution center. Fire is out. Ventilation on going. pic.twitter.com/hIBUzMzmer — Suffolk Fire & Rescue (@suffolkvafire) October 20, 2020

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

