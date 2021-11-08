No injuries reported following two-vehicle crash involving occupied school bus in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported following a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Suffolk Monday morning.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police, they got the call for the crash around 8:35 a.m. Monday at the intersection of West Washington Street and Bute Street in Downtown Suffolk.

The crash involved an occupied school bus and a passenger vehicle. There were 25 students on the bus headed to Elephant’s Fork Elementary School at the time of the crash.

There were no injuries reported, however, one parent told officials she might take her child to a local hospital for further observation.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.