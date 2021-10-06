No injuries reported following house fire on Holland Road in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Members of Suffolk Fire and Rescue were on the scene of a house fire Wednesday afternoon.
According to police dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 3:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of Holland Road.
In photos posted by Suffolk Fire and Rescue on social media, firefighters could be seen attempting to put out fire around the two-story home. The structure appeared to be engulfed in smoke and sustained extensive damage from the fire.
Fire officials say all occupants inside were able to evacuate, however a total count of the residents has not yet been confirmed. There were no injuries reported. The home itself has been deemed a “total loss” following the fire.
Officials say a neighboring residence also sustained extensive heat damage to the exterior siding.
No further information has been released.
