No injuries reported following house fire on Holland Road in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Members of Suffolk Fire and Rescue were on the scene of a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 3:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of Holland Road.

In photos posted by Suffolk Fire and Rescue on social media, firefighters could be seen attempting to put out fire around the two-story home. The structure appeared to be engulfed in smoke and sustained extensive damage from the fire.

Fire officials say all occupants inside were able to evacuate, however a total count of the residents has not yet been confirmed. There were no injuries reported. The home itself has been deemed a “total loss” following the fire.

Officials say a neighboring residence also sustained extensive heat damage to the exterior siding.

No further information has been released.

Holland Road house fire, Oct. 6, 2021 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Holland Road house fire, Oct. 6, 2021 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Holland Road house fire, Oct. 6, 2021 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Holland Road house fire, Oct. 6, 2021 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Holland Road house fire, Oct. 6, 2021 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Holland Road house fire, Oct. 6, 2021 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Holland Road house fire, Oct. 6, 2021 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Holland Road house fire, Oct. 6, 2021 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Holland Road house fire, Oct. 6, 2021 (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Holland Road house fire, Oct. 6, 2021 (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)