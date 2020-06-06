No injuries reported following fire in Suffolk Saturday morning

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a residential fire late Saturday morning.

Officials say the fire was first reported just before noon in the 100 block of Pinner Street.

According to reports, there were no injuries reported, however the home sustained damage. The fire was under control at 12:17 p.m.

Suffolk Police are providing traffic control in the immediate area and Pinner Road between East Washington Street and Pearl Street is anticipated to remain closed until all apparatus is removed from the roadway.

