SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported following a fire at the Children’s Center in Suffolk Thursday morning.

Officials say the call for the fire came in just after 9:40 a.m. at the facility in the 300 block of Executive Court. The outside of the building sustained moderate damage. The fire was marked under control around 10:30 a.m.

There were no injuries reported. Everyone inside, including employees and children, were able to evacuate.

According to their site, the Children’s Center had been helping support children and families in the Western Tidewater area for nearly 40 years.

The nonprofit organization offers a continuum of care, from pregnancy through preschool, to support our families during the crucial early childhood years.

Every year, the facility serves hundreds of children and their families at thei childcare centers and through in-home care.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation