No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer crash Wednesday morning on Pruden Boulevard at Route 58 in Suffolk.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer crash Wednesday morning on Pruden Boulevard at Route 58 in Suffolk.

Police say the crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. The driver did undergo medical assessment at the scene.

Westbound Pruden Blvd. was still closed as of 1 p.m. and was expected to reopen in about two hours. A detour is in place.

The crash is still under investigation.