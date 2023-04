SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – No injuries were reported after a house fire Thursday afternoon in Suffolk.

According to officials, the call for the fire came in around 12:57 p.m. in the 200 block of Locust St. Crews was able to contain the fire to the kitchen in the home.

No injuries reported following a house fire in Suffolk. (Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Officials say the home suffered smoke damage but there were no injuries reported.