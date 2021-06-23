No injuries reported after home catches fire on Lewis Ave. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No one was hurt after a fire broke out at a home on Lewis Avenue in Suffolk on Wednesday morning.

However the home had extensive damage and the resident has been displaced.

Officials say it broke out around 10:35 a.m. in the 200 block of Lewis Avenue. Firefighters found heavy smoke when they arrived around 10:40 a.m.

The resident had evacuated safely beforehand and the fire was marked under control at 10:53 a.m.

The fire marshal is investigating and the Red Cross is assisting the resident.