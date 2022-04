SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported following a commercial fire at a cold storage facility in Suffolk Monday evening.

Members of Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the commercial structure fire around 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Culloden Street.

When they got to the scene, crews found the fire in the cooking venitlation system. The facility had been evacuated prior to their arrival.

The fire was under control around 6:37 p.m.

Culloden Street Fire (Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

