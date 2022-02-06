No injuries reported after attic catches on fire at Harewood Lane home in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported following a house fire in Suffolk late Saturday evening.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, crews responded to smoke inside a home in the 6200 block of Harewood lane just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

When they got to the scene, officials reported seeing the two-story home with a working fire in the attic area.

All occupants were able to evacuate before crews arrived at the scene. The fire in the attic was quickly distinguished. The attic sustained moderate smoke and fire damage with no extension to the main living area of the home.

There were no injuries or displacement reported.

Harewood Lane fire, Feb. 6, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

