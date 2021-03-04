No injuries reported after 6-vehicle crash on Route 58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded Thursday morning to a six-vehicle crash on Route 58 westbound in Suffolk.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 9:01 a.m. regarding the incident at Godwin Boulevard.

Officials say the crash involved two tractor-trailers, a dump truck, a pick-up truck hauling a trailer, a mid-size SUV, and a work truck.

All westbound lanes in the affected area were shut down immediately, with one lane reopening to allow traffic flow after several of the vehicles were removed from the roadway. All lanes reopened just after 11 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The investigation into the cause is ongoing at this time.