No injuries after stalled vehicle struck by train in Suffolk

No was was injured after this stalled vehicle was struck by a train on Feb. 18, 2021, at Lake Meade Drive and Lake Cohoon Road in Suffolk.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a train struck a vehicle that stalled out on tracks Thursday morning in Suffolk.

Suffolk officials say the crash happened just before 6 a.m. at Lake Meade Drive and Lake Cohoon Road.

The two people in the vehicle were able to get of the vehicle safely ahead of time before the westbound Norfolk Southern train came through.

There was no derailment due to the crash and officials say this was the only crossing affected.

The incident remains under investigation.