No injuries after shed fire damages two houses in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday afternoon, crews responded to reports of a residential fire in Suffolk.

Fire officials said they were called to the 100 block of Cove Point Drive around 3:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported finding a 10’ x 12’ shed fully engulfed in flames.

The fire resulted in heat damage to the residence in front of the shed and the adjoining residence.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire and determined that there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office.