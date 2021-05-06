No injuries after motor home catches fire Wednesday in Suffolk

Fire in the 1600 block of Upton Place in Suffolk on May 5, 2021 (Photo courtesy: Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk officials said there were no injuries after a motor home caught fire in the Sleepy Lake neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the 1600 block of Upton Place around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a fire.

Firefighters arrived to find a motor home that was parked in the home’s backyard and on fire.

The motor home was parked about 20 feet from the home, and the resident was trying to extinguish the fire when firefighters arrived on scene.

There were no injuries.

The fire was marked under control at 5:45 p.m.

The residence was not damaged.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.