No injuries after fire at home on Withers Street in Suffolk

Firefighters respond to a fire on Withers Street in Suffolk on August 19, 2020

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a fire that destroyed a garage and damaged a home Wednesday afternoon on Withers Street in Suffolk.

The fire broke out around noon in the unattached garage next to home in the Magnolia neighborhood.

Heavy flames were found coming from the garage when firefighters arrived minutes later. The flames extended into the home, but were later marked under control at 12:32 p.m. No one was hurt, but the home’s two occupants were displaced.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, and as of 2:15 p.m. Nansemond Parkway between Withers Street and Beamons Mill Trail was closed.

