No injuries after detached garage catches on fire in Nansemond Parkway in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injures reported after a large, two-car detached garage caught fire in Suffolk Sunday afternoon.

According to Suffolk Fire, the call for the fire came in just before 1 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Nansemond Parkway.

When they got to the scene, fire officials found the detached garage on fire in the back yard of the home. Officials were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures. The fire was under control at 1:20 p.m.



The main residence sustained heat damage from the garage fire. No resident was displaced and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Nansemond Parkway fire, Oct. 17, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – Suffolk FIre & Rescue)

