No injuries after crash involving school bus on Nansemond Parkway in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police said there were no injuries following a crash involving a school bus and pickup truck Thursday afternoon.

Police and fire-rescue crews responded to the two-vehicle crash at 4:17 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Nansemond Parkway.

The school bus was occupied by the driver and just one juvenile.

The crash closed the roadway to through traffic. The road will be closed for a period of time to allow the tow truck to remove the bus from the ditch, officials said.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.