SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a mother and child safely escaped a car fire in Suffolk Tuesday night.

The car fire was reported around 6:56 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Route 58 in Suffolk.

Fire officials said there were no injuries, and a passerby allowed the mother and child sit in their vehicle until fire and police units arrived at the scene.

The fire was out by 7:03 p.m.

Car fire on Route 58 in Suffolk March 8, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

