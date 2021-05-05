No injuries after apartment fire on Bank Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported after firefighters responded to a residential fire Wednesday, Suffolk officials said.

The fire was reported around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Bank Street in downtown Suffolk.

Crews arrived to find fire in the kitchen of a first-floor apartment. They were able to contain it to that room.

No one was home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries.

Suffolk officials said it’s unknown how many people lived in the residence and how many are displaced.

The street was briefly closed as crews worked the fire, which was marked under control at 6:34 p.m.

The fire marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire.

