No injuries after apartment fire in Suffolk Tuesday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported after an apartment fire Tuesday evening in Suffolk.

Suffolk officials said fire-rescue units responded to the fire at Wilson Pines Apartments around 5:10 p.m.

The first unit arrived on scene in the 2500 block of East Washington Street around 5:15 p.m. Those units found light smoke coming from a second floor apartment.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly and confine it to the kitchen area. It was marked under control by 5:30 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The two occupants have been offered assistance from the American Red Cross.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

