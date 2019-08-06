No injuries after 7-Eleven robbed in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk police are investigating a robbery that happened late Sunday evening.

Authorities were sent to the 7-Eleven in the 100 block of Centerbrooke Lane at around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday.

After further investigation, reports say that two men went into the store, with one of the men displaying a firearm, and demanded money from the employees.

Both men left the store on foot with an unspecified amount of money.

The men were described as wearing black hoodies, black pants while one of them had a green rag over his face.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.